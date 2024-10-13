Roy Yifrah, who was accused of impersonating a soldier and police officer and stealing a firearm, ammunition, and police and military equipment from the combat zones in Gaza, was convicted as part of a plea bargain with only charges of illegal possession of a firearm and not with impersonation or theft.

The prosecution asked to sentence him to 18 months in prison. The indictment was changed and the only charge that remained was illegal possession of a firearm.

The prosecutor said that the punishment reported for Roy was disproportionate, but considering the fact that he assisted the security forces, they lowered the sentence.

After the hearing, Yifrah wept and stated: "They needed to treat this case gently, not only did they present me as a crook, thief, and liar the entire time, they arrested me like a terrorist as part of the Nukhba murder case. I'm embarrassed that I was there for the state and it wasn't there for me. I really can't regret something I didn't do, I do take full responsibility for the crime."

He added: "Until today I have been receiving abnormal treatment. My prison conditions are also especially bad because of the crime I was being accused of."

Yifrah is also suspected of unlawfully killing a Hamas terrorist on October 7th after a video surfaced of him hitting a tied-up terrorist who was later found dead.

According to a report by Kan News, the murder case against all those involved, including Yifrah, is expected to be closed due to evidential difficulties and an understanding of the extreme abnormality of the events of October 7th.