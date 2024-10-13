Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Sky News recently about the expected Israeli attack on Iran.

"I believe that that Israel should strike Iran's nuclear program and regime centers," Bennett said. "We are trying to topple the regime - everything is on the table."

He explained his intent to topple the regime specifically. "The Iranians are a great people, but the regime is an octopus of terror. We should target the head of the octopus, including the Supreme Leader."

Bennett also addressed the Israeli cabinet meeting regarding action against Iran. "We have more legitimacy and capability than ever. Strike the regime and the nuclear program. The people of Israel are behind you."

He dismissed the USA's warnings to limit the response as misplaced. ''If we did what was proportional, it would be the most horrendous attack, because of what's been done to Israel over the past year. Iran, through its tentacles, raped, burnt families, kidnapped people, shot thousands of rockets - but all we need to do is take out its nuclear program and its regime.

Bennett rebuffed criticism of collateral damage in Gaza. ''The sole responsibility for death of civilians in Gaza is Hamas. They are the murderers, not Israel."

"Israel is fighting a war on behalf of the world against the craziest jihadist ideology. I think the world should be applauding Israel for fighting these forces of evil and not stand aside and keep on criticizing the very people who are fighting for the world.''

He agreed that Israel had been able to target people more precisely, but claimed that was not the matter at hand. 'The terrorists should be asked why they are doing these things. If we let them get away with it, they're going to do this in the UK, New York, Paris. Israel is fighting your war, the world should back us.''