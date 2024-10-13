Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently requested to bring cabinet ministers into the Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza for a tour.

Minister Gallant supported the idea and even gave an order to the IDF to prepare for the entry of cabinet ministers but in the end, the tour did not take place due to the ISA claiming it could not adequately secure such an event.

The only minister besides Netanyahu and Gallant who has entered the Gaza Strip to date was the Security Cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich, who entered once on 27.12.23 and visited reservists in Gaza.

A month ago, the IDF announced that the 162nd Division had defeated the Rafah brigade of Hamas after about three months of fighting in the area.

According to the IDF, more than 200 underground tunnels were located in the Philadelphi area. Nine tunnels that were located crossed into Egyptian territory but were found to be blocked and unusable.

The 162nd Division eliminated over 2000 terrorists and destroyed approximately 13 kilometers of the underground tunnels.