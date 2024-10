A reservist from the 9920th Battalion, 6th Brigade, was severely injured today (Sunday) during combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced.

In a separate incident, an officer who was with the 9220th Battalion, 6th Brigade, was severely injured today during combat in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, multiple soldiers were lightly and moderately injured during the incidents.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, their families have been notified.