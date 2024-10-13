Overnight, the 36th Division continued its limited, localized, and targeted operational activity in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah terror targets and terrorist infrastructure in the area. As part of the activity, the IAF struck Hezbollah launchers, anti-tank missile posts, weapons storage facilities, and additional terror targets.

The IDF stated that troops continue to operate in southern Lebanon to dismantle terrorist infrastructure. Over the past day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, exposed tunnel shafts, and located numerous weapons including launchers, anti-tank missiles, munitions, and more.

Over the past day, the IAF has struck approximately 200 Hezbollah targets deep in Lebanon and southern Lebanon, including terrorist cells, launchers, anti-tank missile posts, and terrorist infrastructure sites.

Simultaneously, the IDF stated, over the past day, IDF troops continued to operate throughout the Gaza Strip and have struck approximately 40 terror targets and eliminated dozens of terrorists.

In the area of Jabaliya, IDF troops struck the launcher from which projectiles were fired toward the area of Ashkelon yesterday (Saturday).

In addition, over the past day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and located explosives, grenades, and additional weapons in the area.

Furthermore, IDF operational activity continues in southern Gaza. Over the past day, the troops eliminated a number of armed terrorists, and they identified and eliminated a terrorist cell armed with an RPG adjacent to the troops operating in the area by means of an IAF aircraft.