MK Avigdor Liberman called this morning (Sunday) to hold onto southern Lebanon until Hezbollah surrenders.

"You simply disconnect a part from Lebanon, the 15-16 southern kilometers, until Hezbollah renounces the destruction of Israel. If they don't relent, neither will we," Lieberman said in an interview with 103FM.

He called to avoid a political settlement with Lebanon. "What is the end of these wars? How do we intend to conclude them? We hear more and more about the illusion of a political settlement; we are deceiving ourselves. We've had three political settlements in Lebanon, all of which collapsed."

Regarding the need for an attack on Iran, Liberman argues it should be one that resonates for years to come. "We can strike them with a blow they will not recover from. We must target all their oil facilities, all their energy and nuclear infrastructure, air defense systems, and missile production facilities. There is no other choice. Anyone who talks about a limited war drags us into a war of attrition with Iran."