The Border Police's undercover unit in the Isawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem received reports of Molotov cocktails being hurled passing vehicles on the old Maaleh Adumim road. At a certain point, the Border Police spotted a youth with a Molotov cocktail in his hand.

The police said that "the officers felt a danger to their lives and fired at the assailant, thereby neutralizing the danger, while immediately closing in and identifying four other assailants involved in the throwing of Molotov cocktails."

"The four assailants were arrested by the Border Police officers. The assailant who was injured was later evacuated to the hospital with serious injuries."

The four assailants who were apprehended were transferred to the Shalem police station for interrogation. In addition, a number of Molotov cocktails were located and seized by the Border Police.