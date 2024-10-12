CNN reports that the United States will be giving THAAD air defense batteries to Israel to assist in intercepting ballistic missiles, effective immediately.

The THAAD system to be deployed in Israel can intercept missiles outside the atmosphere and is considered one of the best air defense systems the Americans have. The transfer of the batteries is done at Israel's request, as part of preparations for a potential Iranian response to the expected Israeli strike.

In recent days, the United States has made it clear to Israel that it does not want to see an attack on strategic sites in Iran on the eve of the presidential elections that will take place at the beginning of next month. Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, along with Saudi Arabia, have clarified that they will not allow Israel to use their airspace to attack Iran.

Israeli officials told CNN in a Friday conversation that the cabinet has not yet decided on the action in Iran in response to the missile attack.