Iran is extremely anxious to prevent an Israeli attack on its territory, sources told CNN.

According to the sources, Tehran is "extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East" to determine whether it is possible to either reduce the scope of Israel's response, or to garner aid in protecting Tehran.

The source added that Iran's worries stem from "uncertainty about whether the US can convince Israel not to strike Iranian nuclear sites and oil facilities," as well as from the blows that Hezbollah, Iran's most powerful proxy in the Middle East, has sustained in Israel's operation in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, an official confirmed that the US has been urging Tehran, through "backchannels," to moderate its response if Israel does retaliate for the massive missile barrage earlier this month.

This message has been "consistent" both publicly and privately, since Iran attacked Israel.

CNN also noted that as of last week, Israel had not promised that its strike would not target Iran's nuclear facilities.

The Gulf states are unlikely to support Israel's attack on Iran, but are also unlikely to aid Iran in defending itself against an Israeli attack.

The US official told CNN that although the US receives updates on Iran from Qatar, at the end of the day, the US does simply "does not know" what Iran will do.

An Arab diplomat told CNN that Iran is "particularly interested" in receiving help from Saudi Arabia in preventing an Israeli retaliation, and in using Saudi Arabia's influence with the US to help find a solution to the "crisis."