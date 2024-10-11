NYU Spokesperson John Beckman released a statement on Thursday condemning the US branch of the Betar organization for what he called "threatening social media posts" as well as "acts of violence and vandalism."

“The University condemns the recent threatening social media posts by an account associated with Betar USA—which is not a recognized NYU organization—directed at members of the NYU community. We also condemn the acts of violence and vandalism apparently conducted previously by Betar at the Institute for the Study of the Ancient World (ISAW)," Beckman wrote.

“Threats and invocations of violence have no place on NYU’s campus or in our political discourse, and NYU has zero tolerance for violence, threats, or intimidation.

“We take these matters seriously, have increased our security precautions at ISAW, and have referred these matters to law enforcement,” he added

In response to the statement, World Betar Movement CEO Yigal Brand penned a letter to NYU President Linda G. Mills stating: "On behalf of World Betar, we are outraged and forcefully condemn NYU actions against Jewish students on campus.

"We call on NYU to immediately take action and expel SJP and other organizations on campus that condone and support the Hezbollah and Hamas terror organizations. SJP has shown through its actions that it supports terror and violence against Jewish students. World Betar wholeheartedly agrees with Columbia professor Shai Davidai’s description of SJP as a “modern-day Hitler Youth. How can you as the President of NYU ignore what is happening on your campus? Your decision to not take action to protect the health and safety of Jewish students will lead to violence. You will be held responsible."

He continued: "World Betar and our 30 chapters globally call for an international boycott of New York University and demand an immediate apology for condemning Betar which has over 100 years of outstanding support of democracy, Jewish values, and Israel pride. Mr. John Beckman the NYU spokesperson with the knowledge and your support has overstepped their boundaries by condemning Betar with a wild untrue and inflammatory accusation. We will not be silent in his scandalous behavior.

"Shame on New York University.

"I am sickened that the NYU press release which condemns Betar has given a clear directive to SJP and their terror supporters at NYU to carry out violence against Jewish students and those that support Israel. Linda, you have clearly shown which side you support. On the eve of Yom Kippur when we reflect on and atone for our sins, we demand you as the President of NYU to do the same and support Jewish students," he concluded.