In these progressive/woke times, it has become increasingly concerning to observe how no stand is taken as certain words, once laden with profound significance, are co-opted to serve agendas far removed from their true meanings. It is as if Orwell's doublespeak has come to life in 2024 instead of 1984. Remember how he wrote how the powers that be insisted that War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength, and 2 + 2 = 5?

Today, words like "peace," "pride," and even "Holocaust" are being applied in contexts that not only distort their essence but also offend the very groups they once sought to honor or protect. Agenda-driven organizations and groups seize these words, transforming them into tools that no longer reflect their original intent of truth and righteousness. This phenomenon has become particularly evident with the recent nomination of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Nobel Peace Prize is intended to recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to peace efforts, fostering understanding, and bringing communities together. Before endorsing nominations, it’s imperative that we scrutinize what constitutes genuine "nobility" and "peace." Are we allowing these values to be redefined—replacing "peace" with terror and "nobility" with acts that contradict the very spirit of the Prize? Those choosing UNWRA are well aware of the organization's shameful corruption of its goals.

Ayelet Samerano confronts UNRWA head UN Watch

In a heart-wrenching gathering in New York City, just before Rosh Hashanah, we met with two courageous parents whose children were taken hostage on October 7th. Displayed on a large screen, the mother showed evidence of a UNRWA member using a government vehicle to abduct her son. The stark imagery of this act stands in sharp contrast to the ideals touted by the organization as it vies for a prize synonymous with peace.

Terrorists eliminated in UNRWA school IDF Spokesperson

This is not merely a semantic issue—it is a battle for our collective moral clarity. By allowing certain groups to appropriate words symbolizing universal goodwill for their own divisive purposes, we risk confusing future generations and undermining the very foundations of truth and justice upon which we stand. The manipulation of language can serve to obscure reality, promote harmful agendas, and ultimately, redefine what it means to uphold human dignity.

Silence in the face of this crisis makes us complicit. We must challenge these distortions and reclaim our vocabulary. By doing so, we can ensure that our values remain untarnished, that our children grow up understanding the true meanings of peace and nobility, and that words meant to unite are not twisted to divide. If we stand together, insisting on clarity and authenticity, we honor not just the past, but safeguard the future of our shared moral legacy.

In a call to action! — We must take a united stand demanding vigilance, courage, and unwavering commitment to the truth. Let us preserve the true meanings of our most cherished words, defending them against those who would use them for purposes that diverge from their noble origins. In this endeavor, we reclaim the power of language as a force for good, a tool for unity, and a beacon of peace for all humanity.

Duvi Honigis Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo