During joint IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) counterterrorism activity on Thursday, an IAF aircraft struck in the area of Tulkarm and eliminated Muhammad Abdullah, head of the Islamic Jihad’s terror network in Nur Shams, the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement on Friday morning.

Alongside Abdullah, an additional terrorist was eliminated.

Abdullah was the successor of Muhammad Jabber (Abu Shujaa), head of the terrorist network in Tulkarm, who was eliminated by the IDF and Shin Bet on August 29.

The IDF stated that, in recent months, Abdullah was responsible for organizing terrorist activities in the area and was involved in numerous terror attacks.

He was also active in deploying explosives against IDF soldiers operating in the area of Tulkarm.

The terrorists were found with M-16 rifles and vests, as well as the vehicle they operated in, which were confiscated by IDF soldiers.