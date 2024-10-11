Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) visited the city of Tzfat on Thursday and expressed great regret that Israel has not yet managed to return the hostages, including members of the Bibas family.

Shiri and Yarden Bibas were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from their home in Kibbutz NIr Oz on the morning of October 7, together with their sons, Ariel who was four years old at the time and Kfir, who was nine months old at the time.

"The Bibas family is a dear family that has glorious roots and today we celebrate the birthday of Yarden Bibas, who has been held captive by Hamas for over a year," said Arbel.

"This is a painful and difficult event. And, when we get to Yom Kippur, we will have to repent, and I say that we sinned because we didn't do enough," he added.

"Because as long as they're not at home, we probably didn't do enough. I'm sure we all agree on that. May we see, with the help of God, everyone at home - the living and the dead alike."

Hebrew video:

