When you think of Brazil, its stunning coastline and natural wonders likely come to mind. Yet, in 1960, the Brazilian government embarked on a bold vision, building a new capital near the country’s center—Brasília. This thriving metropolis has grown to be called home to over 3 million people. But amidst its bustling government buildings and businesses, another story shines bright: the flourishing Jewish community.



In 2010, a young and passionate couple, Rabbi Leib and Mrs. Rojtenberg, planted the seeds of what would become an active and electrifying Beit Chabad. With a strong determination and attitude of never giving up, they have kindled the hearts of hundreds of locals and the thousands of visitors who pass through the capital each year.

They’ve become an essential resource for Jewish life in Brazil, from assisting with Visa applications to facilitating the release of lulavim and etrogim for Sukkot or matzah for Passover. Quietly, yet effectively, they’ve allowed the Brazilian Jewish community to not just survive—but to flourish.

Today, this Brazilian Star is embarking on its most ambitious project yet: the creation of a new Jewish center that will continue to illuminate Brasília—and all of Brazil—for generations to come.

We invite you to join this inspiring mission. Your support can help build an guarantee that Jewish pride will shine across Brazil and beyond—until the coming of Moshiach.

Join and makes the Brazilian star shine

https://www.charidy.com/chabadbrasilia

