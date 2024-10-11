National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convene the Cabinet for an immediate discussion on the issue of the death penalty for terrorists, and to act to promote legislation to deter and punish terrorism, including deporting the families of terrorists.

"The time has come to impose the death penalty on terrorists who carry out deadly attacks in Israel. Terrorists who enter our streets and murder innocent people are not deterred enough, and the necessary step is to toughen the punishment," wrote Ben Gvir.

He noted that Article 116 of the coalition agreements with the Likud states that Netanyahu's party will support such a proposal.

In addition, Minister Ben Gvir is demanding the promotion of additional laws for the fight against terrorism, including: deporting terrorist families, denying allowances and social rights from terrorist families and granting powers to demolish homes of terrorists to the police commissioner as well.

"Taking these difficult measures is a national, security and moral obligation to maintain the security of the citizens of Israel," said the Minister of National Security.