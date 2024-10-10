During limited, localized, targeted ground raids of the 91st Division in southern Lebanon, the soldiers dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, destroyed weapons, and engaged in close-quarters combat with terrorists.

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade discovered approximately 800 military vests and hundreds of weapons, including grenades, explosives, AK-47s, and more.

Soldiers from the 8th Brigade located boxes of weapons stored inside civilian homes, including ammunition and a Kornet missile launcher with dozens of ready-to-fire missiles aimed at Israeli communities in the Galilee.

The division's forces, including the Nahal Brigade and the 769th Brigade, are continuing to defend northern Israeli communities, while also participating in the targeted ground raids.