Lod Mayor Yair Revivo announced on Thursday evening that Ori Bornstein, an IDF reservist from the city, fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Revivo stated: "Ori, originally from the town of Moreshet, studied at the Maoz Military Preparatory Academy in Lod and in recent years lived in the Neve Zayit neighborhood as a machine engineering student at Ariel University. We send condolences to the family and community."

Ori will be laid to rest at 11:00 p.m. at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetary in Jerusalem.

At the same time, the Binyamin Regional Council announced that IDF reservist Tzvi Matityahu Marantz from the village of Bnei Adam (Seneh) fell in battle in Gaza.

Tzvi, 32, is survived by his wife, Tal, and his three children: Omer (7), Ofir (4) and Naya (1).

Council Head Israel Gantz lamented: "We are shocked and pained by Tzvi's death. A father of small children who went out to fight for the resurrection of the people of Israel and victory over our enemies. We embrace dear Tal and the young children. The people of Israel will fight heroically until victory."

Tzvi Matityahu Marantz will be laid to rest at 1:00 a.m. at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetary in Jerusalem.

The IDF also announced that Major Netanel Hershkovitz, aged 37, from Jerusalem, a Deputy Company Commander in the Logistical Support Unit of the 5460th Unit, 460th Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.