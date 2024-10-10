The IDF is continuing limited, localized, targeted operations against Hezbollah attack infrastructure and terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Over the past day, IDF soldiers eliminated numerous terrorists in various close-quarters encounters and aerial strikes. The forces also located and destroyed hundreds of weapons, including anti-tank missile and rocket launchers aimed at civilian communities in northern Israel, as well as underground terrorist infrastructure.

Simultaneously, the IDF is continuing operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In the Jabaliya area, over the past day, IDF soldiers eliminated more than 50 terrorist operatives, including those who fired anti-tank missiles toward the troops.

The forces located large quantities of weapons, including AK-47, an RPG, and ammunition. In Rafah, IDF troops dismantled a rocket launcher, additional weapons, and underground terrorist tunnel shafts. In central Gaza, the forces eliminated more terrorist operatives, located weapons, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure.

Over the past day, the IAF struck more than 110 Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon and approximately 30 Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. The strikes targeted terrorist cells, weapons storage facilities, launchers, terrorist infrastructure sites, observation posts, and underground terror infrastructure.

The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against any threat from any front.

לוחמים בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

פעילות בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

פיר שאותר בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

משגר שאותר בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל