New footage of the terrorist who carried out the attack in Hadera, released on Wednesday evening, shows that he was riding a motorcycle and looking for additional targets to attack - including a kindergarten.

In the attack, six people were injured in four different locations. According to eyewitnesses, the suspect stabbed several people and fled the scene.

Two victims were critically injured, three seriously, and one moderately, and later the condition of some of them improved.

The police located the suspect, a 36-year-old Israeli from Umm al-Fahm who is known to the police, neutralized him and arrested him.

The stabbing spree began a little before 11:30 a.m. when the suspect, riding a motorcycle, stabbed two people in the upper body and wounded them. One of the wounded fled to a nearby house and called for an ambulance. The assailant continued on his way and arrived at a nearby street, where he stabbed another man and wounded him seriously.

He then continued on a motorcycle to another street, where he stabbed two more people. Minutes after he began his stabbing spree, he was arrested by police.