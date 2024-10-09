Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon delivered a statement Wednesday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Security Council meeting later today.

Danon began by recounting the terrorist attacks in which Israeli citizens were killed and injured today. "We have once again been reminded of the relentless terror we face. Today, six innocent people were injured, two of them still in critical condition, in a brutal mass-stabbing attack in the city of Hadera, a little bit south of Haifa."

"In Kiryat Shmona, Hezbollah's rockets murdered a man and a woman who were simply walking their dog," he noted. "And yet, even as Hezbollah continues their murderous campaign, senior Hezbollah officials have the audacity that Israel cease fire."

"Let me be clear about that," he said. "No one should mistake the arrogance of these terrorists for diplomacy. Hezbollah calls for a ceasefire whole simultaneously murdering Israeli civilians with their rockets."

Danon stated, "If Hezbollah wants the situation to deescalate. it's very simple, they have to do two things. First, they must immediately stop shelling our civilian communities. Second, Hezbollah must withdraw to the north of the Litani River in accordance with UN Resolution 1701, which was adopted here in the Security Council in 2006. Until that happens, Israel will continue our operations to degrade Hezbollah's terror network."

Dagan noted, "We found a lot of weapons in the bunkers next to our border, and we will do whatever it takes to secure our people and enable the 70,000 displaced Israelis to return home safely."