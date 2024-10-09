Five terrorists were eliminated on Wednesday in Shechem by the YAMAM, Israel's national counterterrorism unit. The force was attempting to arrest wanted persons in the Balata refugee camp, but after exchanges of fire, the terrorists were eliminated.

One of them was the head of the local terrorist organization in Balata.

"The YAMAM eliminated five armed terrorists who posed a danger to our forces", said the IDF spokesman. "The terrorists who were eliminated were involved in carrying out and planning terrorist activities against civilians and IDF forces. There are no casualties to our forces."

The commander of the Shomron Brigade, Brigadier General Ariel Gonen, spoke with the head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan after the elimination of the terrorists.

Dagan said to Gonen: "In the face of barbarism, the murderous bloodlust of the despicable enemy, the heroism of the soldiers and commanders of the Israel Defense Forces shines forth, embracing and strengthening them. The barbaric enemy chooses death and annihilation - the people of Israel chooses life. We are here to ensure together, both the IDF and the towns in all the border areas, that light triumphs over darkness. The Jewish people have won."