Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with a Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations delegation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the Conference of Presidents delegation, "There is only one force in the world fighting Iran right now. There's only one force in the world that stands in Iran's way to conquest. And that force is Israel. If we don't fight, we die. But it's not only our fight, it's the free world's fight, and I would say the civilized world's fight."

"There are quite a few dictatorships around the world, they're all bad. But this dictatorship is different because it wants to throw us all back into a dark age. They want to destroy us and others. Us first, because we stand in their way of conquering the Middle East, but they want to subjugate the world and bring it back to the dark ages," Netanyahu said.

"When you come in solidarity here, which is much appreciated, it's not only solidarity with the Jewish people and the Jewish state, it's with civilization," he concluded.

Participating in the meeting were Conference of Presidents Chairperson Harriet Schleifer, incoming Chairperson Betsy Korn, CEO William Daroff, and the Prime Minister's Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri, among others.