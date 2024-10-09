The interview that led to the arrest of German journalist

War correspondent for the German newspaper Bild, Paul Ronzheimer, was arrested in Lebanon after he interviewed for Israel’s Kan News channel.

The interview was held while Ronzheimer was in Beirut and he described the arrest as, “Other than the fact that we were arrested, and even held in jail, it is very difficult for journalists these days to report from places that have true significance.”

The Bild wrote that following the interview, unidentified people took Ronzheimer and his filming crew from their hotel room to an unknown place, where they were interrogated while handcuffed and their eyes were covered.

It is suspected that the men are members of the Lebanese military intelligence service.

Twelve hours after their arrest Ronzheimer and his team were released, with the intervention of German Ambassador to Lebanon and cooperation of the Lebanese authorities.

Bild chose to publish the incident, only after Ronzheimer left Lebanon safely.

On the day Nasrallah was assassinated, Hezbollah published a photograph of Ronzheimer in various WhatsApp groups and there was concern that members of the terrorist organization would try to arrest him.