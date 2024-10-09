The US Justice Department announced Tuesday that an Afghan national was charged for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack in support of the Islamic State (ISIS) on Election Day in the United States, CNN reported.

The FBI arrested Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, a 27-year-old living in Oklahoma, on Monday after he bought rifles and ammunition from an undercover officer. He now faces multiple charges, including conspiracy and attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

According to court documents, Tawhedi, along with an unnamed juvenile accomplice, planned to sell his possessions, send his family back to Afghanistan, purchase assault rifles, and “stage a violent attack” in the US. The juvenile has also been arrested.

Prosecutors say Tawhedi’s alleged plan, which aimed to target “large gatherings of people,” was thwarted just weeks before Election Day.

Prosecutors revealed that Tawhedi had entered the US in September 2021 and was currently on parole while awaiting the outcome of his immigration case. He resides in Oklahoma City with his wife and child.

During the summer, Tawhedi reportedly conducted internet searches for “How to access Washington dc cameras,” “which US state does not require relations to get a firearm,” and “Which US States Have Passed Permitless Carry Gun Laws.”

He also viewed live feeds of the White House and Washington Monument in July, according to CNN.

Tawhedi began communicating with an ISIS recruiter on Telegram in August, as outlined in court documents. The FBI recovered messages where Tawhedi and the recruiter discussed weapons, and Tawhedi asked if someone could “guide” his family in the near future.

The Justice Department highlighted ISIS propaganda found on Tawhedi’s phone and donations he made to organizations known for supporting ISIS. Additionally, prosecutors cited a video on Tawhedi’s phone showing him telling his child about the rewards awaiting a martyr in the afterlife.