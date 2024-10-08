Yesterday (Monday), the IAF conducted a series of strikes in southern Lebanon on underground command centers of Hezbollah’s units in southern Lebanon: Nasser Unit, Bader Unit, Aziz Unit, and the Radwan Forces in the area.

For years, Hezbollah's Southern Front has built an extensive network of underground infrastructure and command centers in southern Lebanon, aimed at attacking IDF soldiers during combat and executing attack plans against communities in northern Israel.

Yesterday, with precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with the Northern Command and Operations Directorate, the IAF carried out a series of strikes to destroy this infrastructure and eliminate operatives and commanders who were present at the sites and were directing attacks against Israel. These strikes support the IDF’s limited, localized, targeted ground activity in southern Lebanon and are another step in changing the security situation in northern Israel.

According to IDF assessments, in the last 24 hours, 50 targets of the Aziz Unit, 30 targets of the Nasser Unit, and 5 targets of the Bader Unit were struck. Additionally, around 10 targets of the Radwan Forces and Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters, as well as approximately 30 targets of the medium-range rocket unit in southern Lebanon, were targeted.

It is estimated that at least 50 Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the strikes, including:

* Ahmad Hassan Nazal, head of the attack sector in Bint Jbeil for the Radwan Forces

* Hussein Talal Kamal, head of the Ghajar sector

* Musa Diab Barakat, outgoing head of the Ghajar sector

* Mahmoud Mus Karnib, operations chief for the Ghajar sector

* Ali Ahmad Ismail, artillery commander for the Bint Jbeil sector

* Abdullah Ali Dakik, artillery commander for the Ghajar sector

The IDF continues its operations to degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities and defend the citizens of the State of Israel.