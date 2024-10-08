During a visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Lebanon, it was suggested to the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati and Hezbollah to focus on examining the possibility of stopping the fighting, as reported this evening (Tuesday) by Channel 12.

According to the report, the Iranian pressure comes due to an attempt to "cut losses". Sources in Lebanon claim that the Iranian Foreign Minister's proposal was to abandon at this stage the discussions on electing a new president for the country and to focus solely on examining the possibility of stopping the fighting.

Earlier today, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem for the first time did not link the ceasefire talks to conditions related to the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"The organization agrees to a ceasefire without conditions. Initially, a ceasefire will be achieved through diplomatic means, and then we will discuss all the details," Qassem said.

He also claimed that contrary to most reports, Hezbollah's condition is good: "Hezbollah's fighters are holding their ground at the front and the management of the campaign remains as it is."

"Look at what happened in the last ten days, the operations increased and the impact and pain caused to Israel increased, the fighters proved their ability on the ground."

Regarding the Prime Minister's statements that residents of the north will return to their homes, Qassem said: "The number of residents who will be displaced will double, and as the war continues, Israel's distress will increase."