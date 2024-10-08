The IDF announced that the 98th Division, including the Paratroopers Brigade, the Commando Brigade, the 7th Brigade and soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, are conducting limited targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorist strongholds near the border with Israel in southern Lebanon.

So far, the soldiers have eliminated hundreds of terrorists, dismantled several underground terrorist tunnel routes, dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and combat compounds where Hezbollah had embedded hundreds of weapons along the border, which were located and destroyed.

In close coordination with the infantry soldiers, armored and engineering units of the 7th Brigade conducted localized operations in three central areas in southern Lebanon. The soldiers located weapons and eliminated terrorists using tank fire.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל