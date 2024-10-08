Leading religious Zionist rabbis published a letter to the government in which they asked for it to work in all ways to bring back hostages, even through what they call a "responsible deal."

Many of the rabbis who signed the letter are considered to be on the more conservative side of the spectrum. The letter was signed by: Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Yigal Levinstein, Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira, Rabbi David Dudkevetch, Rabbi Hananel Etrog, Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon, Rabbi David Fendel, Rabbi Ariel Bareli, and Rabbi Ehud Krakower.

"We, rabbis from the city and settlements, whose students and families have been on the various fronts since the war began, as all of our brothers in Israel, hear the voice of our brothers and sisters who call out to us from the Hamas tunnels in torment, hunger, and disgrace in the valley of death. Saving the hostages is a great mitzvah, a Jewish, moral, and national obligation of the first degree - for them, their families, and the entire people of Israel," the rabbis wrote.

They added: "We send support to the Israeli government to intensify its work with determination, strength, and courage without refusal to bring back all of the hostages, by any means necessary, and as much as possible with a responsible agreement - which according to the diplomatic and defense leadership will not harm or threaten state security, and in a manner that will not allow the threat of Hamas terror from Gaza to return.

"We call on the Israeli government to utilize all tools and means against Hamas to save the lives of our brothers and sisters in captivity. We need a quick decision. With the onset of the new year and amid the fateful campaign for our holy land and state, we will stand before the G-d of Israel's wars and beg for salvation and mercy, courage and bravery, redemption and victory," the concluded.