Israeli singer Aviv Geffen raised an online storm when he sang a new song during the families' October 7th memorial ceremony in Hayarkon Park, claiming in the song that, "they stole our country," seemingly referring to the right.

Channel 12 News analyst Amit Segal responded to Geffen's song on air: "I have one note for Aviv Geffen: No one stole your country. The country is everyone's. It belongs to every person, even those who disagree with you."

"And another thing: The claim that if there is no [prisoner swap] deal then that means abandoning the hostages ignores the heavy sacrifice of hundreds of soldiers who fell in Gaza in order to create the conditions for their return. There is a profound argument, but no one wants to abandon the hostages."

Geffen himself responded to Segal in an Instagram "story," saying, "If you are on the side of the thief then all's good. It's just a feeling of most of the nation, take it lightly." Polls, however, show that the opposite is the case.

The song in question, Eretz Hafucha, was sung for the first time at the Monday ceremony at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv. Geffen himself wrote the song and performed it.