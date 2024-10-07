On the anniversary of the Jewish holy day of Simchat Torah (October 7, 2023), Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin says, “Hamas perpetrated the worst terrorist attack in Israel's history, murdering approximately 1,200 civilians, including more than 40 American citizens, and taking 251 more innocent people hostage, including 12 Americans. One year after the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust, we mourn with the people of Israel and with the families of those murdered by Hamas. We also stand with the families still working with such courage to free their loved ones from Hamas captivity.”

“The Department of Defense's main duty is to keep American citizens safe. We give respect to the memory of Americans murdered by Hamas over the past year, including the slain hostages Itay Chen, Gad Haggai, Judy Weinstein Haggai, and Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Their memories will be a blessing—and spur us to action. We will not rest until every hostage has returned home,” added Austin.

Austin stated that, “The atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th underscore the threat posed by Hamas and other Iran-affiliated terrorist organizations. At President Biden’s direction, the Department has ramped up security assistance to Israel since October 7th and has deployed additional military forces to the Middle East. These efforts aim to support Israel's defense, deter further aggression from Iran and its affiliates, and protect US personnel across the region. Both on April 13 and October 1, US forces coordinated with the Israel Defense Forces and other partners to counter Iran’s aggressive ballistic missile, cruise missile, and UAV attacks against Israel. Additionally, the Department has supported other US agencies in efforts to free hostages and provide increased humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

He added that, “Hamas is a ruthless terrorist group that uses civilians as shields. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. All countries have a duty to respond to a terrorist outrage like October 7th and to protect civilians during armed conflict. This year of tragedy would be even worse if all that awaited Israelis and Palestinians was more insecurity, bitterness, and despair ahead. We believe that Israelis and Palestinians must find a way to share the land that they both call home, working to find a path toward two states, living side by side in mutual security, as part of a broader, brighter future of Arab-Israeli normalization.”

“The Department of Defense is committed to Israel's security, to combatting terrorism by Hamas and other fanatical groups, to deterring further aggression from Iran, and to working with our allies and partners to promote stability and peace in the Middle East,” Austin admitted.

Austin concluded, “My prayers today are with those murdered by Hamas, with the survivors, and with all who are still working courageously to bring their loved ones home and end the suffering, by reaching a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home and enable a surge of humanitarian aid. This is not just a day to mourn. It is a day to work.”