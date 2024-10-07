British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday posted in memorial of the victims of the October 7, 2023, massacre.

"7 October 2023 was the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust," he wrote. "One year on from these horrific attacks we must unequivocally stand with the Jewish community and unite as a country."

"We will not falter in our pursuit of peace and on this day of pain and sorrow, we honour those we lost, and continue in our determination to return those still held hostage, help those who are suffering, and secure a better future for the Middle East."

It is not clear what Starmer means by "stand with the Jewish community," or "secure a better future for the Middle East."

Last month, two weeks after six hostages held by Hamas terrorists were found murdered in cold blood, Starmer's government announced a partial suspension of arms exports to Israel, something which

The move affects around 30 of 350 arms sales licenses, allowing British Foreign Secretatry David Lammy to claim, "This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo."

Later, Starmer defended the move, claiming that it was "a legal decision" and did not signify a change in UK support for Israel's right to self-defense and argued that allies "understand" the UK's move.

"This is a difficult issue, I recognize that, but it's a legal decision, not a policy decision," Starmer said.

Shortly after the decision was announced, Israel Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Director General Moshe Edri addressed the 68th International Atomic Energy (IAEA) General Conference, pointing out that, "Iran continues to be the main source of regional instability and poses a threat to peace and security worldwide."

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that, "Israel seeks peace, Israel makes peace, and Israel will make peace again."

He added, "Iran funds terror networks on five continents. For too long, the world has appeased Iran. That appeasement must end now."

"I call on the Security Council to stop support for Iran, we must ensure that Iran never gets nuclear weapons. Iran's militia have targeted us as well. Residents of Judea and Samaria have also attacked Israel."

In April, following a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) noted that, "Iran's continued unprecedented, malign, and reckless behavior endangers regional stability and the safety of US and coalition forces."

Starmer has yet to reverse his government's decision.