French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning posted in Hebrew marking the October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

In a post on X, Macron wrote, "October 7."

"The pain is still here, as sharp as it was a year ago. The pain of the Jewish nation. Our pain. The pain of an injured humanity.

"We will not forget those who died, the hostages, and the families whose heart is torn from the absence or from the longing for return. My heart is with all of them, in sympathy."

On Saturday, Macron called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza. Speaking to France's Inter radio, he added, "The priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza." He also stressed that, "France is not delivering any" weapons.

In August, Macron told Netanyahu to "avoid a cycle of reprisals" in the Middle East in a conversation which took place following the eliminations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Previously, Macron spoke to Netanyahu and urged him to prevent a "conflagration" between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In late September, Macron called on the United States to pressure Israel to accept the plan that he and US President Joe Biden proposed for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

Macron also warned that an Israeli invasion of Lebanon would be a huge mistake.