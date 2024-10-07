At 6:29 a.m. on Monday, October 7, at the site where one year earlier the Nova music festival was held, Israeli President Isaac Herzog began his memorial journey across the border communities, marking one year since the October 7 massacre.

Upon arriving at the site at 6:29 a.m., the President observed a moment of silence in memory of the men and women murdered by terrorists during the festival massacre.

Afterward, he laid a wreath and lit memorial candles in honor of the victims, accompanied by their bereaved families.

Isaac Herzog at the site of the Nova massacre Kobi Gideon/ GPO

At the ceremony, the Yizkor prayer was recited.

Parallel to this, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and the Knesset's security chief stood for a moment of silence before the Israeli flags at the Knesset were pulled down to half-mast.

As darkness falls on the evening of October 7, the Knesset will be lit in blue and white, with a beam of yellow representing the hostages lit over it. There will be calls for the 101 hostages still in Gaza to return home, as well as prayers for their return.