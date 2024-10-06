The US offered Israel compensation if it would refrain from striking certain targets in Iran, Amichai Stein revealed on Sunday on Kan 11.

According to the report, since the massive Iranian missile attack on Israel last week, there have been discussions between Israeli and American officials regarding an Israeli retaliation. During the discussions, the US officials offered their Israeli counterparts extensive diplomatic support and additional military aid if they would not attack certain targets in Iran.

An Israeli source stated: "We take the US, our ally, into consideration, and we are always ready to listen. However, we will do what is needed to defend Israel's citizens and security."

Following the attack last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: "Tonight, Iran again attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles. This attack failed. It was thwarted thanks to Israel's air defense system, which is the most advanced in the world. I congratulate the IDF on its impressive achievement. It was also thwarted thanks to the vigilance and responsibility you - the citizens of Israel - showed. I also thank the United States for its support in our defense effort.

"Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies. Sinwar and Deif did not understand this, Nasrallah and Mohsen did not understand this, and there are probably those in Tehran who do not understand this. They will understand."

"We will stand by the rule that we have established: Whoever attacks us - we will attack him. This is true wherever we fight the axis of evil. This is true for Judea and Samaria, it is true for Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria - and it is also true for Iran. We fight the axis of evil everywhere, including our heroic soldiers who are now operating in southern Lebanon and Gaza," Netanyahu emphasized.