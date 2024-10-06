Soldiers of the Commando Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade are operating against a Hezbollah terrorist stronghold near the border in southern Lebanon.

During the targeted raids, the forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists and located large stockpiles of weapons.

Based on precise intelligence and in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, the soldiers raided and dismantled an underground tunnel system. The tunnel system contained a combat compound used by Hezbollah terrorists as a hideout and a base for attacks on northern Israel.

In one of the houses in the area, the soldiers found an underground weapons cache containing dozens of anti-tank missiles, firearms, ammunition, Radwan Forces uniforms, military vests, and helmets. The cache was destroyed, and the weapons were confiscated.