A member of the Kedem Battalion of the Home Front Command, who was on duty at the entrance to the headquarters of the Yehuda Brigade in the Hebron area, shot and killed a knife-wielding terrorist who arrived at the scene during Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year). There were no casualties among the soldiers.

The terrorist was first neutralized by the soldier's fire. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

"During a watch in the Judean Hills, I identified a terrorist approaching the base. The terrorist ran towards me, armed with a knife. I acted in concert with the soldiers who were with me at the time, fired at him, and neutralized him," the heroic soldier recounted. "We will continue to act hard and strong day and night in order to thwart the terror of terrorists."

The Jaffa attack in which seven people were killed was carried out by two terrorists from Hebron - who, according to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, belong to the organization. A preliminary investigation revealed that the two entered through the Jerusalem perimeter, and a curfew was imposed on Hebron.

The attack raised the alert level throughout the country, especially in Judea and Samaria, out of the understanding that the two terrorists who carried out the attack, residents of Hebron, had infiltrated into Israel through a breach in the fence surrounding Jerusalem.

IDF forces have already mapped the homes of the two who carried out the attack. In addition, the forces arrested seven suspects as part of the investigation into the attack. The goal is to understand whether the two had accomplices who sent them to the attacks, and whether the group includes additional terrorists.