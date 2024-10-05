On Thursday, the IAF conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut, eliminating Hezbollah terrorist Mohammad Rashid Sakafi.

Sakafi was responsible for the Hezbollah terrorist organization's communication networks.

Mohammad Rashid Sakafi was a senior Hezbollah terrorist who was responsible for the communications unit since 2000. His efforts within the unit garnered him respect, and as a result of his position, Sakafi was closely affiliated with senior Hezbollah terrorists.

As part of his position, Sakafi invested significant efforts to develop communication capabilities between all of Hezbollah's units, in all periods of operation, in order to maintain the flow of information throughout the terrorist organization.

The communications unit is the unit responsible for the continuous flow of information within the organization, and is responsible for the development, maintenance, and use of the communications networks, during routine and emergency operations.