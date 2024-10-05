US Authorities: Risk of attacks on Oct. 7 anniversary

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security in the United States have warned of terrorist attacks on October 7. In a joint public statement, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warned that extremist elements might exploit the anniversary of the Hamas massacre in the Israeli communities of the Gaza border, to carry out "violent attacks" or bombings against Jewish or American targets across the United States and other countries.

In a joint statement, the heads of the US intelligence and defense communities warned that "Muslim sites" could also be targets of violent attacks.

"Be aware of your surroundings at all times and report suspicious activities to the authorities," the message read. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security assessed that foreign terrorist organizations might exploit the symbolic date to dispatch lone-wolf terrorists to carry out bombings in the United States. In anticipation of the October 7 and the commemorative ceremonies to be held at Jewish institutions across the United States, many American police forces have announced a significant increase in security.

The New York Police Department will increase patrols around Jewish institutions and will conduct sweeps in an attempt to locate hidden explosives on bridges and tunnels in the city, while the Los Angeles Police Department announced that security at public institutions in the city will also be increased. In other states, including Philadelphia, Chicago, Miami, and others, local police departments announced heightened alertness for October 7 and patrols around Jewish and Muslim institutions.