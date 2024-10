The IDF published footage of Wednesday showing troops from the 36th Division entering Lebanon as part of the IDF's limited ground operation.

In addition, Division Commander Brig. Gen. Moran Omer can be heard addressing his troops before crossing the border: "The time has come to bring the residents of the north home, that's the mission - that's why we're here today. There is no challenge that we can't overcome and no mission that we won't complete."