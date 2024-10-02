Can We Give Back to Soldiers Families?

With one day left until the Jewish New Year, the Adopt a Family Movement has put out an emergency appeal to support more families of soldiers. Thousands of wives of soldiers have no way to pay for Chag expenses, and time is running out to help them before the Chag begins.

Many reservist families are struggling financially after the women have had to stop working to care for kids while their husbands are away. When they asked for help, a movement began to give grocery vouchers to struggling families of soldiers, facilitated by Organization Shormei Yisroel.

However many families are still on the waitlist for help. Women like Gila are relying on vouchers to purchase basic groceries, however, they may be forced to forgo financial assistance. These families of soldiers have been unable to prepare for the Chag yet, causing fear and panic.

An organizer of the movement delivered a passionate statement, asking the public to consider adopting a family. “Please don’t let us turn away women in need of financial assistance! We’re missing approximately $20,000 to fund the remaining families, and they need the help by tomorrow. Please take a moment to think about these families with no father home, and no funds to pay for Chag food. These families have sacrificed so much for our country, now it’s our turn to give back.”

