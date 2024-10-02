An investigation into the Tuesday massacre in Jaffa, in which seven people were murdered, found that the terrorists, residents of Hebron, arrived in Jaffa through a check point in the Jerusalem area.

The investigation also shows that the terrorists arrived at the mosque where they stayed for a short time and prayed. After that they left to carry out the murderous attack.

The terrorists walked towards the train. Testimonies of wounded people show that they carried out shootings and stabbings.

The investigation points to a serious security failure of the light rail as the two terrorists escaped from Hebron with a weapon and a knife and were on the train.

On Tuesday night, the Shin Bet and police interrogated several worshipers from the mosque where the two terrorists prayed and they were released after collecting evidence.

In addition, testimonies were also collected from community security patrols who said that they are used to shooting incidents in the area, so when they first heard the shooting, they thought it was a criminal incident.

After that, when they heard cries of "Allah Akbar", they realized that this was a nationalist event. The two made contact and neutralized the terrorist, along with a citizen who was buying groceries at the grocery store.

The police and Shin Bet are still investigating whether the two terrorists had a nationalist background before the attack.