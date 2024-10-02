US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke Tuesday about Iran's massive missile attack on Israel, declining to specify if and how Israel would respond to the attack.

In the briefing, Sullivan said, "Today, Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend Israel against this attack. US naval destroyers joined Israeli air defense units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles."

"President Biden and Vice President Harris monitored the attack and the response from the White House Situation Room, joined in person and remotely by their national security team."

He added, "Based on what we know at this point, this attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective. This was first and foremost the result of the professionalism of the IDF, but in no small part because of the skilled work of the US military and meticulous joint planning in anticipation of the attack."

"We will consult with the Israelis on next steps in terms of the response and how to deal with what Iran has just done, and we will continue to monitor for further threats and attacks from Iran and its proxies. We are particularly focused on protecting US servicemembers in the region."

When asked for the US government's view on whether Israel should retaliate, Sullivan said, "We’ve had some initial discussions with the Israelis in the aftermath of this at the military level and also at the White House to prime minister’s office level. We’ll continue those conversations in the hours ahead. I’m not going to prejudge or get ahead of anything. We want to have some deep consultations with the Israelis, and I’ll have more to report to you after we get the opportunity for deeper discussions."

He stressed, "This is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event, and it is equally significant that we were able to step up with — with Israel and create a situation in which no one was killed in this attack in Israel so far as we know at this time."

"We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure, first and foremost, American interests and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible as we go forward."

Regarding US consequences for Iran, as promised earlier by US President Joe Biden, Sullivan said, that the decision regarding the US' response will "come based on the conversations and consultations we have with our Israeli counterparts. It’s too soon for me to stand before you today and give you an answer."

"What I can tell you is this: We are proud of the actions that we’ve taken alongside Israel to protect and defend Israel. We have made clear that there will be consequences — severe consequences — for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case."