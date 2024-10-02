US Vice President Kamala Harris commented on the Iranian ballistic missile attack against Israel, saying that, “Iran is a destabilizing, dangerous force in the Middle East, and today’s attack on Israel only further demonstrates that fact.”

Harris said that she was personally in the Situation Room with President Biden and the national security team monitoring the attack in real time and ensuring the protection of US personnel in the region. “I fully support President Biden’s order for the U.S. military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, just as we did in April,” she added.

Harris stated that initial indications show that Israel, together with US assistance, was able to defeat the attack, stating that joint US-Israeli cooperation was successful and saved many innocent lives.

Promising that she will, “always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias,” Harris added that her commitment to the security of Israel is unwavering – “Iran is not only a threat to Israel; Iran is also a threat to American personnel in the region, American interests, and innocent civilians across the region who suffer at the hands of Iran-based and -backed terrorist proxies.” She said the US will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend US forces and interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists and promised continued partnership with US allies and partners to against Iran’s aggressive behavior.