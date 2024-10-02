US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday responded to Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel, urging Iran to call off any further attacks against Israel.

"Today, US forces in the Middle East intercepted multiple missiles launched by Iran toward Israel, as we fulfilled our commitment to partner with Israel in its defense," Austin said in a statement. "We condemn this outrageous act of aggression by Iran, and we call on Iran to halt any further attacks, including from its proxy terrorist groups. We will never hesitate to protect our forces and interests in the Middle East, and to support the defense of Israel and our partners in the region."

"I am deeply proud of the skill and the bravery of the US troops who helped to save lives today from Iran's assault and who continue to support Israel's defense and to prevent a widening conflict or escalation. Our forces remain postured to protect US troops and partners in the Middle East, and the Department maintains significant capability to defend our people, provide further support for Israel's self-defense, and deter further escalation. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and to consult with our allies and partners."

A statement released by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder read: "Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant following today's outrageous act of aggression by Iran against Israel."

"Both the Secretary and Minister expressed mutual appreciation for the coordinated defense of Israel against the barrage of nearly 200 ballistic missiles from Iran that helped prevent significant casualties and damage. The Secretary reaffirmed that the United States remains well postured to defend US personnel, allies, and partners in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations.

"The Secretary expressed his deepest condolences to the families impacted by the horrific and deadly terrorist shooting in Israel today."