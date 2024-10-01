The IDF announced that today (Tuesday), the IDF eliminated the terrorist Dhu al-Faqar Hinawi, Commander of the "Imam Husayn" Division. Following precise IDF intelligence, IAF fighter jets conducted a targeted strike in Beirut and eliminated him.

Hinawi enlisted in the Hezbollah terrorist organization and served in several roles, including Head of Engineering in the Aziz Unit and the Head of Hezbollah in the Aleppo region. He was later appointed as Commander of the “Imam Husayn” Division, with the full authorization of Qassem Soleimani and Hassan Nasrallah.

The division constitutes a power deployment framework with significant capabilities for Hezbollah, and it consists of thousands of terrorists with different identities from across the Middle East.

Since the beginning of the war, the division moved its headquarters to Lebanon, and it operates in close cooperation with Hezbollah's southern region units.

The division plays a significant role in combat and has carried out many terror attacks from Lebanese, Syrian, and Iraqi territory, including firing numerous anti-tank missiles, UAVs, and rockets toward communities in northern Israel. The division took part in the launching of explosive UAVs deep into Israeli territory, including the UAV attack on a school in Eilat on November 2023.

The "Imam Husayn" Division advances terrorist operations intended to harm Israeli civilians.

"The IDF will continue operating to degrade the capabilities of any terrorist organization that threatens the State of Israel," the IDF stated.