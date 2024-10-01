Former President Jimmy Carter is 100 years old Tuesday — reaching a longevity milestone no US president has ever achieved.

Carter was born on Oct. 1, 1924 in Plains, Georgia. Originally a peanut farmer, his political career included working as both a senator and governor. He was elected the 39th president of the United States in 1976.

During his term in office, he faced significant challenges both domestically and foreign, including the Iranian hostage crisis . Carter ordered the US to boycott the Moscow Olympics of 1980 following Russia's invasion of Afghanistan.

He presided over the Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt. Hew ould later recount that one of the most memorable moments from the Accords was Menachem Begin reciting the Gettysburg Address by heart.

In the USA, he faced the gas crisis of the 1970s, marked by stubbornly elevated inflation, high unemployment, and stagnant demand — famously termed “stagflation.”

Eventually, Carter wound up losing to Reagan in 1980, in one of the largest defeats the country has ever seen.