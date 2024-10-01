It was cleared for publication Tuesday afternoon that since the beginning of the war, the IDF has conducted dozens of targeted operations in areas near the border in southern Lebanon in order to dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities and infrastructure that pose a threat to Israeli civilian communities in northern Israel.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated, ”Tonight, we are de-classifying a series of IDF operations conducted since the beginning of the war aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and capabilities in the area of the Israel Lebanon border as part of our efforts to make sure that the residents of northern Israel can return to their homes in safety and security without the threat of Hezbollah on their doorstep."

Under the direction of the Northern Command and based on precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate (J2), IDF troops have conducted targeted operations against Hezbollah's combat compounds in southern Lebanon. These operations were conducted in order to dismantle the military capabilities of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces and prevent it from carrying out its October 7th-style ‘Conquer the Galilee’ plan for an invasion into northern Israel.

The soldiers identified and breached underground access points near the border area, exposed extensive weapon caches, assembly areas for terrorist operative operations, and more. During these operations, the troops also collected valuable intelligence and methodically dismantled the weapons and compounds, including underground infrastructure and advanced weaponry of Iranian origin.

The troops also uncovered and destroyed underground infrastructure, struck thousands of targets and hundreds of weapons storage facilities, tons of explosives, and hundreds of living areas for operatives, command centers and more. Some of the weapons were recovered and taken by the soldiers back into Israeli territory.

"The IDF continues to operate to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and infrastructure, and push Hezbollah away from the border area in order to enable the residents of the north to return to their homes in safety," the military stated.