Four soldiers from the IDF's Duvdevan Unit were injured Tuesday during a military operation in Shechem (Nablus). One of the soldiers is in serious condition, and three others are in moderate condition.

As part of the operation, soldiers from the Kfir Brigade, guided by ISA intelligence, eliminated terrorist Abed Shahin, who advanced and carried out terror and shooting attacks on IDF forces in Judea and Samaria. Shahin also worked to enlist additional terrorists to carry out attacks in the Shechem area.

The forces confiscated the weapon which the terrorist had used.

Separately, Duvdevan soldiers worked to arrest two wanted terror suspects in the Balata area of Shechem, where terrorists hiding in a building had opened fire on them. The soldiers returned fire, eliminating one of the terrorists and injuring the second.

The forces discovered explosive devices, a pistol, ammunition, and weapons parts in various civilian areas, including a coffee shop and street stores.

On Tuesday morning, the forces completed an operation in the Silwad village in the Binyamin Region, arresting six wanted terror suspects. They are now operating in Deir Ibzi and Kafr Ni'ma.

In Bani Na'im in Judea, the forces confiscated two weapons.