Bye-bye, Nasrallah. Bye-bye Ismail Haniyeh. Bye-bye #3. Bye-bye #4. Bye-bye #5….

In his book, “Orot,” Rabbi Kook writes:

“When there is a great war in the world, the power of Mashiach awakens. The time of the songbird has come - the weeding away of the tyrants. The evil ones are obliterated from the world, the world becomes more perfected, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our Land.”

Baruch Hashem, Israel is uprooting tytants. Evil ones are being obliterated from the world. One after the other. May their elimination continue. The spirit of Mashiach has awakened over the skies of Teheran and Beirut!

Rabbi Kook quotes verses from the “Song of Songs” which speak of Israel’s Redemption. Via the weeding away of tyrants the world becomes cleansed of evil. Mashiach is on the way. Far beyond the tremendous military achievement, the recent actions of the Government of Israel and the IDF are an amazing Kiddush Hashem. For all of those peons of little belief who refuse to accept the State of Israel as the beginning of our Redemption, let them open their eyes.

While all of the world stares at television and computer screens in silent wonder and fear, the disbelievers keep their heads in the sands. What a shame.

Rabbi Kook continues:

“The evil kings of the land and the murderers who bring terror on the earth have stained the world with blood, and atonement is sure to come – the total annulment of all of today’s cultural machinations, with all of their lies and deceit, with all of their evil pollutions and venomous poisons. The entire culture which flatters itself with melodious lies must be erased from the world, and in their stead will be established the kingdom of the ‘High Holy Ones’ - Israel.”

With less lyric eloquence, Netanyahu said pretty much the same thing at the UN. The evil and darkness in the world have to be obliterated. In simple terms, Israel is the good guy. The rest of the nations are a disgrace to mankind. America will have to choose on which side they stand – with G-d and His Chosen Nation or with the terrorists.

In a spirit of prophecy Rabbi Kook writes:

“The light of Israel will appear, to establish a world whose nations are possessed of a new spirit, nations who will no longer speak emptiness, and who will no longer act contemptuously against God and against His Mashiach, against the life-light of the world, and against the perfection and belief embodied in the eternal covenant of the Torah… Then it will be known and proven that only in Him, in the God of Israel, is there salvation, and the salvation of God will surely come… and God alone will be exalted above all on that day.”

Hashem and His Nation Israel have taken front stage. Keep up the weeding, boys! Let them have it. The time of Hashem’s vengeance has come!