Police apprehended an Arab illegal infiltrator on Monday in Jerusalem after he attempted to evade arrest by participating in a demonstration against haredi military conscription.

During the demonstration near the Jerusalem Recruiting Office, undercover officers identified a man acting suspiciously.

Upon inspection, it was determined that the man was a resident of Bethlehem in his 30s who had entered Israeli sovereign territory illegally.

After inspecting his bag and ruling out any hostile activity, the suspect was arrested and taken for questioning. The Police intend to file an indictment against him in the coming days.

As part of a widespread operation, 23 illegal infiltrators were arrested in Jerusalem on Monday. "The police continue to act with resolve against illegal infiltrations, including enforcement against those who employ and assist them," the police stated.

In addition, administrative actions were taken against businesses that employed or housed illegal infiltrators. Two businesses were temporarily closed by order of the Jerusalem District commander.